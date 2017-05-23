Lodi man sentenced for ID theft, forgery

A Lodi man has pleaded guilty to identity theft and forgery, and has been sentenced to 16 months in county jail and the rest of his five-year sentence on community supervision, the District Attorney's Office said. According to court documents, in January, he went to a Stockton bank and committed identity theft and forgery by presenting an altered check made out to him for $3,568.47 and drawn on the account of a female victim.

