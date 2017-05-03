Japanese American Citizens League honors leaders at Danville gala
On the surface, it appeared to be a typical awards gala: Luncheon was served in a beautiful venue, silent auction prizes were on display, and special guests mingled among the crowd. But powerfully woven into the festivities at the Awards Banquet and Celebration of the Japanese American Citizens League was the group's core purpose: To promote civil rights and advocate against prejudice and bigotry.
