He knows his news
It was getting late, and most of the other reporters had left, when Gabriel Porras stepped onto the stage to interview Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs after his community forum last week at University of the Pacific. It had been a long night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|7 hr
|jlt792
|156
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|10
|SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|16
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 17
|Voyeur
|17,495
|Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep...
|May 5
|TruthComesinHeavy...
|1
|Man slain near Victory Park had been gang kingp...
|May 1
|taco
|2
|Man shot by Stockton police after domestic dist...
|Apr '17
|Lissalill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC