Gilbert: Baring it all to be herself
In Stockton Civic Theatre's production of "Calendar Girls," which ended its run Saturday night, the character with the most dramatic story arc is Ruth. For as much as Ruth is transformed during that nearly two-hour production, it doesn't even come close to the journey Chavez Nelson made in the year leading up to the show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 10
|Fair Balanced
|17,494
|Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep...
|May 5
|TruthComesinHeavy...
|1
|Man slain near Victory Park had been gang kingp...
|May 1
|taco
|2
|Man shot by Stockton police after domestic dist...
|Apr 20
|Lissalill
|1
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|Salads
|82
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|un agenda 21
|9
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC