Fresh & Easy Refreshed?

Tesco Plc is continuing to invest in the future growth of its U.S. Fresh & Easy stores, in spite of the U.K.-based supermarket group saying earlier this year that it had put the second stage of its U.S. expansion in northern California "on hold," reported The Financial Times . The retailer has opened 125 of its small-format convenience/grocery stores in southern California, Las Vegas and Phoenix over the past two years, seeking to woo customers with a focus on its low-cost private-label foods and prepared meals.

