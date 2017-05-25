Four-alarm fire burning east of downtown Stockton; homes among buildings burning
STOCKTON - Fire crews are battling a four-alarm fire near downtown Stockton, sending large plumes of acrid black smoke into the sky that could be seen as far away as Eight Mile Road and Trinity Parkway. The fire started in a warehouse in the 2100 block of East Weber Street, and it is consuming piles of pallets, according to eyewitness accounts.
