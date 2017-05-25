Fire burns through warehouse near downtown

STOCKTON - Fire crews battled a large fire near downtown Stockton on Thursday that sent large plumes of acrid black smoke into the sky that could be seen as far away as Lodi. Reports on Stockton Firefighters Local 456's Facebook page called it a four-alarm fire, but Stockton Police Officer Rosie Calderon, who helped answer media questions at the scene, said it was a three-alarm fire.

