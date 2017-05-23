Feds tour city to help spur economic growth
Representatives from Housing and Urban Development, the U.S. Economic Development Administration and the Federal Highway Administration were among the several dozen to take a bus tour of south Stockton and meet to discuss efforts to improve the area. .embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } The city fell short in three tries for designation by the Obama administration as a federal Promise Zone, most recently about one year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|2 hr
|jlt792
|156
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|10
|SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|16
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 17
|Voyeur
|17,495
|Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep...
|May 5
|TruthComesinHeavy...
|1
|Man slain near Victory Park had been gang kingp...
|May 1
|taco
|2
|Man shot by Stockton police after domestic dist...
|Apr '17
|Lissalill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC