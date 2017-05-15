Driver killed in crash with bus carry...

Driver killed in crash with bus carrying 55 Tesla workers near S.F.

Friday May 12 Read more: Automotive News

A Friday morning collision between a bus transporting 55 Tesla Motors employees and a Volkswagen Beetle east of San Francisco resulted in the death of an off-duty law enforcement officer. According to local news reports, the bus driver was blinded by the sun and did not see the Beetle.

