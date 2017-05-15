Driver killed in crash with bus carrying 55 Tesla workers near S.F.
A Friday morning collision between a bus transporting 55 Tesla Motors employees and a Volkswagen Beetle east of San Francisco resulted in the death of an off-duty law enforcement officer. According to local news reports, the bus driver was blinded by the sun and did not see the Beetle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 10
|Fair Balanced
|17,494
|Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep...
|May 5
|TruthComesinHeavy...
|1
|Man slain near Victory Park had been gang kingp...
|May 1
|taco
|2
|Man shot by Stockton police after domestic dist...
|Apr 20
|Lissalill
|1
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|Salads
|82
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|un agenda 21
|9
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC