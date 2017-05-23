Downtown farmers market closes
The Friday farmers market has been a staple in downtown for almost two decades, but dwindling sales of seasonal fruits and vegetables have prompted the organizer to nix the event this year. This is the first season since the Friday market started in 1990 that it has been canceled, said Carlos Dutra of the San Joaquin Certified Farmers' Market.
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|10
|SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|16
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 17
|Voyeur
|17,495
|Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep...
|May 5
|TruthComesinHeavy...
|1
|Man slain near Victory Park had been gang kingp...
|May 1
|taco
|2
|Man shot by Stockton police after domestic dist...
|Apr '17
|Lissalill
|1
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
