Delta College Class of 2017 to Graduate 1,837 Students
Originally known as "The Junior College of the College of the Pacific" in 1935, San Joaquin Delta College will hold its 82nd Annual Commencement on Thursday, May 25, 6 p.m. at the Stockton Arena. Delta College Superintendent/President Dr. Kathy Hart, will preside over the ceremony, featuring student speaker, Renee' Royster-West, and guest alumna, Cristal Harris.
