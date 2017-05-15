City of Stockton Battles Parking Meter Thefts

Standing tall in the middle of the block is one of the survivors -- one of a shrinking number of Stockton parking meters left standing as almost 700 have disappeared since last May. "I never seen the person, but I seen all the meters, most of the meters, gone. Sometimes they come fix them, two to three days -- they're gone," said Sameer Abdulla from behind the counter at Discount Market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.