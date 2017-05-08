Castro Valley stabbing death suspect was already jailed on sex assault charges
Authorities released more information Monday about a Stockton man arrested in the stabbing death of a Castro Valley woman whose body was found in her burned garage last December. Luckie Dacany, who was arrested last week, had been burglarizing the home of Andrea St. John when she came upon him and found him, the Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern said during a press conference on Monday.
