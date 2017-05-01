Antioch demands equal access to clean, affordable water
With discussions having ceased, the city has filed a claim with the state to be "made whole" from the increased impact on the city's water supply from the state's WaterFix project. The claim argues that the Contra Costa Water District's deal struck last year with the state Department of Water Resources is "substantially more favorable" than the city's agreement with the state.
