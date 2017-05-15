Advocate: Addressing homlessness star...

Advocate: Addressing homlessness starts with permanent housing

STOCKTON - One of the most dedicated homeless advocates in the county told Stockton City Council members and San Joaquin County Supervisors this week that permanent housing is needed if they want to address the homelessness issue. The two elected bodies held a joint study session Tuesday night in Board Chambers to discuss homelessness and receive an update on the progress made by the county's homelessness task force.

