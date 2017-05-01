a Time to rein them ina : Amendment would limit UC salaries, tuition hikes
Galgiani introduced her amendment proposal Monday with the goal of letting California voters have a say in the university's budget priorities. The local legislator is downright angry about UC's latest plan to increase student tuition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|21 hr
|Brittle Fingers
|17,482
|Man slain near Victory Park had been gang kingp...
|Mon
|taco
|2
|Man shot by Stockton police after domestic dist...
|Apr 20
|Lissalill
|1
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Apr 4
|Salads
|82
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|un agenda 21
|9
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Mar '17
|Marty Smith
|7
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC