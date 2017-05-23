23 arrested in San Joaquin Co. human trafficking stings
Twenty-three people were arrested in several human trafficking stings in incorporated and unincorporated areas of Stockton, law enforcement officials said Monday. In the first case, a three-month investigation into the website Backpage.com led Stockton police to discover that eight girls ranging in ages from 14 to 17 were being trafficked for sex, police said.
