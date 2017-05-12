12-year-old wins 3rd straight California State Spelling Bee
This May 13, 2017 photo provided by her mother, Anupama Poliyedath, show Ananya Vinay, of Clovis, Calif., with her awards after winning the California State Elementary Spelling Bee for the third year in a row in Stockton, Calif. Vinay, who attends Fugman Elementary in Clovis, won with the word "dipsomaniac."
