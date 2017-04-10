Yes spinoff group ARW changes its name to Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman
Yes fans will now be able to check out two different versions of the band on tour this year: the spinoff group previously called ARW has officially renamed itself Yes Featuring Jon Anderson , Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman . The newly rechristened band, which began touring last year, has announced a 2017 North American trek kicking off August 26 in Stockton, California, and mapped out through an October 11 show in Clearwater, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Sun
|Humanspirit
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sun
|XVE
|17,470
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Apr 4
|Salads
|82
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|Mar 26
|un agenda 21
|9
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Mar 16
|Marty Smith
|7
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|Guest
|75
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|DocP
|155
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC