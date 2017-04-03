Women, 42 years apart, brawl over fender bender in thrift store parking lot

A fender bender in a Stockton, California thrift store parking lot led to a brawl between two women separated by more than 40 years in age, leaving the older woman injured and the other in jail on felony battery charges, Channel 40 reported . Video appears to show two women grabbing each other in front of a parked car while bystanders watched from in front of Superior Thrift Store, 1135 N. Wilson Way.

