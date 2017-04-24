Wilfredo Sanchez qualifies for NCAA Division II South Central/West Men's Golf Regional Tournament
Texas A&M University-Commerce junior Wilfredo Sanchez has qualified for the NCAA Division II Men's Golf South Central/West Regional, as announced by the NCAA offices Friday. Sanchez will play in the regional tournament at Brookside Country Club in Stockton, Calif., on May 8-10.
