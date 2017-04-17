Whata s Growing On: Improve your harvest by thinning fruit now Updated at

Spring is a busy time in the garden and gardeners often find themselves with a list of chores to complete. If you are looking for some inspiration, join us at our Spring Open Garden Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 2101 E. Earhart Ave., Stockton. Master Gardeners will be working in the garden and will be available to answer your gardening questions.

