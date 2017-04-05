Two Teens Identified as Suspects Kill...

Two Teens Identified as Suspects Killed in Stockton Police Pursuit

23 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Two teens have been identified as the two armed robbery suspects that led police officers on a chase in Stockton. Fifteen-year-old Daquan Blackwell and 17-year-old Darrell Carpenter died after the vehicle they were in rolled over during the pursuit, investigators said.

