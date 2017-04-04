Two Killed after Car Fleeing from Police Crashes
According to Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva, Stockton officers got a report of someone brandishing a gun in a car near East Hammer Lane and Holman Road. At the same time, police say, officers in Lodi said they were looking for that car in connection to an armed robbery at a Lodi Costco.
