Two dead after north Stockton chase ends in crash

STOCKTON - Two people are dead after a crash near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place, according to Stockton Police scanner traffic. Both were occupants of vehicle police said was possibly involved in an armed robbery at the Costco in Lodi around 11 a.m. Someone had called police to report a driver with a gun at Hammer Lane and Holman Road shortly before 11, and the robbery occurred shortly after, about 7 miles away.

