Two arrested after shots fired in Lathrop
San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the report of multiple gunshots heard in the 16000 block of Eton Way at 3:39 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics arrived and began treating the victim, who was transported by ambulance to an area hospital and is currently listed in serious but stable condition, reports state.
