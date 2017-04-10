Thousands come together to celebrate Cambodian New Year
The three-day event marked the end of the Buddhist year 2560 and the beginning of 2561, the Year of the Rooster. The celebration is the temple's largest event of the year, and attendees were treated to a variety of food, crafts, clothing and games, as well as music and dance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|10 hr
|Dr_Knowedge
|17,472
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Apr 4
|Salads
|82
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|Mar 26
|un agenda 21
|9
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Mar 16
|Marty Smith
|7
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|Guest
|75
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|DocP
|155
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC