The end of Delta asparagus?

The end of Delta asparagus?

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: RecordNET

In the old days, standing on the floor of the Kings Crown packing shed in the southern Delta, you couldn't have a basic conversation. The trucks delivering freshly cut asparagus, the conveyors sending the spears along for washing, sorting and packaging, and the hustle of 200 employees would have drowned out your words.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15) Mar 26 un agenda 21 9
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 22 Jim_Bakker 17,469
News Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11) Mar 16 Marty Smith 7
News Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07) Mar 6 Guest 75
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) Feb '17 DocP 155
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Feb '17 lee520 17
News Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08) Feb '17 Dawn 66
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,722 • Total comments across all topics: 279,979,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC