The Altamont Corridor Express To Receive $400 Million For Service...
Due to the hard work of California State Senator Anthony Canella , California State Assemblyman Adam Gray , and California State Senator Cathleen Galgiani , the Altamont Corridor Express will be receiving $400 million for service expansion as a key component of the Transportation Funding Measure which was approved by the Legislature last night. "The state has continuously underinvested in the San Joaquin Valley and in rural California.
