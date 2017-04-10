The Altamont Corridor Express To Receive $400 Million For Service...

Due to the hard work of California State Senator Anthony Canella , California State Assemblyman Adam Gray , and California State Senator Cathleen Galgiani , the Altamont Corridor Express will be receiving $400 million for service expansion as a key component of the Transportation Funding Measure which was approved by the Legislature last night. "The state has continuously underinvested in the San Joaquin Valley and in rural California.

