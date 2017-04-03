Teens killed in crash identified

Two teenagers who died after evading police in a north Stockton car crash have been identified as 15-year-old Daquan Blackwell and 17-year-old Darrell Carpenter Jr., the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office said early Wednesday. The two died when the car they were in crashed and rolled onto its top near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place late Tuesday morning, according to police.

