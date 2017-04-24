Students of peace: Hamilton pupils among gardena s finalists
The fifth-grade students in Deanna Kobayashi's Hamilton Elementary School class cheered at the announcement that two of their classmates, Crystal Duran and Carmela Payne, were semifinalists in the University Park World Peace Garden International Messages of Peace competition. When garden creator Sandy Huber read the names of finalists Dhamari Perez and Jaylene Angulo, whose messages will be inscribed on plaques and placed in the rose garden located on California Street, the students reacted with genuine cheers and whoops of joy.
