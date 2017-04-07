Student Newspaper Sleuths Uncover Pri...

Student Newspaper Sleuths Uncover Principal's Secret

Friday Apr 7 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Armed with the power of Google and some healthy skepticism, students at a Kansas high school launched an investigation that led to the resignation of their brand-new principal. The staff of the Booster Redux, the student newspaper of Pittsburg High School, was working on a profile of Amy Robertson when they uncovered some serious problems with her credentials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

