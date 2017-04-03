Stockton will fix utility double-billing errors after test goes awry
A new billing program on mock customers of city services started inadvertently billing actual customers, said city Chief Financial Officer Matt Paulin. “We caught it right away,” said Paulin, but not before about 1,000 real customers were double-billed.
