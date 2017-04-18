Stockton to host upcoming NCAA champi...

Stockton to host upcoming NCAA championships

25 min ago

STOCKTON - On the heels of the successful NCAA Women's Basketball Regional, Stockton was named this morning as the host of three upcoming NCAA championships. Visit Stockton and University of the Pacific will host the NCAA Men's Water Polo Championships on Dec. 7-8, 2019, at the Chris Kjeldsen Pool Complex at Pacific; the 2020 NCAA Women's Water Polo Championships May 8-10, 2020, at the same complex; and the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Regionals May 15-18, 2022, at The Reserve at Spanos Park Golf Course.

