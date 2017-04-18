Stockton police make multiple auto-theft arrests
While checking out a vehicle in a parking lot at the corner of North El Dorado Street and East Hammer Lane about 11:35 p.m. Sunday, officers discovered it had been reported stolen. Joseph Smith, 30, was found inside the vehicle and was arrested without incident on suspicion of stolen vehicle charges.
