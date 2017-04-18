Stockton crime numbers continue downward trend
Last week, the Stockton Police Department released its March 2017 crime comparison, which lists the number of assaults, burglaries and vehicle thefts, among other crimes, that have occurred in the past month. It also lists how many of these crimes have occurred this year and compares those numbers to this time last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man shot by Stockton police after domestic dist...
|Thu
|Lissalill
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Apr 18
|Not a troll
|17,473
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Apr 4
|Salads
|82
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|Mar 26
|un agenda 21
|9
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Mar '17
|Marty Smith
|7
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|Guest
|75
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC