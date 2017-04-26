State's survey of other tunnel projects scrutinized
As the Delta tunnels hearings resumed in Sacramento this week, an engineering expert for the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California testified that many other large tunnels have been drilled "without incurring risk or injury to project stakeholders." But in their "detailed" survey of these projects spread across two continents, Delta tunnels proponents did not actually talk to nearby landowners, who would presumably be considered "stakeholders."
