SJ jail officer caught in gang sweep aimed at Crips

Stockton police on Thursday announced the results of a gang sweep, and among those arrested was an employee of the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, officials said Thursday. Ashley Ezella Johnson, 31, was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on Wednesday on suspicion of the sale or transportation of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics for sale, conspiracy and gang charges. “We're extremely disheartened anyone in the Sheriff's Office would be involved in criminal activity,” Moore said at a news conference held by the Police Department on Thursday afternoon.

