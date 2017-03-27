Roseville Gas Prices Shift Lower
Roseville, CA- Falling gas prices around Roseville are bucking trends being reported in other California locations. That's great news for drivers as Costco and Sam's Club prices have pushed to $2.43 per gallon for regular unleaded as the time of publication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocklin and Roseville Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|Mar 26
|un agenda 21
|9
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 22
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Mar 16
|Marty Smith
|7
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Mar 6
|Guest
|75
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|DocP
|155
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|lee520
|17
|Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Dawn
|66
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC