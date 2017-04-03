Roseville Gas Price Update: Syrian Airstrikes, Libya Push Oil Higher
Roseville, CA- Roseville motorists aren't alone as seasonal pressure begins kicking gas prices higher around the country. Syrian airstrikes and the shutdown of Libya's Sharara oilfield have added only more uncertainty going forward as oil prices jump higher.
