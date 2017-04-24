Riding for children: Ride draws attention to kidsa plight
Aaron Pankratz had 375 reasons that motivated him to keep riding his bike during a strenuous journey from Santa Maria to Sacramento. It was the 263 children served by Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara, the 67 kids who are on a waiting list, the 33 advocates who have been with CASA of Santa Barbara for five years and the 11 volunteer advocates who just joined.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|1 hr
|Ethyl
|17,479
|Man shot by Stockton police after domestic dist...
|Apr 20
|Lissalill
|1
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Apr 4
|Salads
|82
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|un agenda 21
|9
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Mar '17
|Marty Smith
|7
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|Guest
|75
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC