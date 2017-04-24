Riding for children: Ride draws attention to kidsa plight

Aaron Pankratz had 375 reasons that motivated him to keep riding his bike during a strenuous journey from Santa Maria to Sacramento. It was the 263 children served by Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara, the 67 kids who are on a waiting list, the 33 advocates who have been with CASA of Santa Barbara for five years and the 11 volunteer advocates who just joined.

