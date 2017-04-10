Police investigate deadly shooting in...

Police investigate deadly shooting in south Stockton

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

The man was found just after 12 a.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound in the 600 block of E. MLK Boulevard. The victim, who is possibly in his 50s, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, the Stockton Police Department said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Sat Dr_Knowedge 17,472
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07) Apr 4 Salads 82
HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15) Mar 26 un agenda 21 9
News Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11) Mar '17 Marty Smith 7
News Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07) Mar '17 Guest 75
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) Feb '17 DocP 155
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,115 • Total comments across all topics: 280,363,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC