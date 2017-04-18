Police dog struck by car near Charter Way
STOCKTON – A Stockton Police Department K-9 was struck by a vehicle while officers attempted to arrest a man wanted on a warrant. Officers located the man, later identified as 20-year-old Nickolas Zapata, in the 2800 block of South Van Buren Street at about 10:30 a.m. Friday.
