Police arrest suspect in April 7 homicide
Erek Williams, 18, was arrested at 2 p.m. Tuesday by the United States Marshal's Task Force in the 2600 block of Howe Street in Sacramento, police said. He is currently being held without bail at the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of murder, burglary and failure to obey a juvenile court order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
