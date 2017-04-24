Police arrest machete-wielding robbery suspect in north Stockton
A man went into a business, took items without paying and, when confronted by an employee, attacked the employee with a machete, failing to land any blows, police reported. Police saw Wayne Reece, 36, running toward a car, machete in hand, and arrested him on suspicion of robbery and on a warrant without incident.
