Police add officer, recruit and trainee
STOCKTON - The Stockton Police Department swore in one new officer and introduced a trainee and a recruit on Tuesday afternoon. The addition of Jessica Rivera brings the total number of sworn officers to 430, closer to the approved staffing level of 485.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|8 hr
|Salads
|82
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|Mar 26
|un agenda 21
|9
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 22
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Mar 16
|Marty Smith
|7
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Mar 6
|Guest
|75
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|DocP
|155
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|lee520
|17
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC