Police add new officer, three trainees
Cameron Hageman, a graduate of the College of the Sequoias Tulare-Kings Counties Basic Police Academy in January, will be on the streets of Stockton after completing a six-week probation program. Three trainees will be going to the San Joaquin Delta College Basic Police Academy beginning in May. The training there is expected to take six months, after which they will join the force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Apr 15
|Dr_Knowedge
|17,472
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Apr 4
|Salads
|82
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|Mar 26
|un agenda 21
|9
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Mar '17
|Marty Smith
|7
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|Guest
|75
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|DocP
|155
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC