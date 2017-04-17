Police add new officer, three trainees

Cameron Hageman, a graduate of the College of the Sequoias Tulare-Kings Counties Basic Police Academy in January, will be on the streets of Stockton after completing a six-week probation program. Three trainees will be going to the San Joaquin Delta College Basic Police Academy beginning in May. The training there is expected to take six months, after which they will join the force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.