New K-8 charter school slated for fall
Trustees of the New Jerusalem Elementary School District last week approved a new K-8 charter school focusing solely on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics in Stockton set to open this fall. Named the Delta STEAM Charter School, it will become the ninth Delta Charter school in operation, and will occupy the space of the former Heald College, 1605 E. March Lane.
