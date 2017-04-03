Music icon Smokey Robinson energizes arts program at Fremont Elementary
Sarah Burke-Baker, an eighth-grader at Fremont Elementary School, has logged many hours of singing and playing trumpet for large crowds as a member of the school's Los Toritos mariachi band. She has performed for family and friends; to complete strangers across Stockton, and even at the White House last spring in a music workshop hosted by former first lady Michelle Obama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|7 hr
|Know Your Civil Code
|81
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|Mar 26
|un agenda 21
|9
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 22
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Mar 16
|Marty Smith
|7
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Mar 6
|Guest
|75
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|DocP
|155
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|lee520
|17
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC