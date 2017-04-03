Mumps outbreak confirmed at Pacific
STOCKTON - Two students at University of the Pacific have confirmed cases of mumps, the first such cases in San Joaquin County since 2011, according to San Joaquin County Public Health Services. Seven additional suspected cases among students are being investigated, and the university is working with the health department to stop the spread of the illness.
